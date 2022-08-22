Panthers stun Pilots on the gridiron

DEFIANCE — Delta football rallied late to earn a 22-19 win on the road at Ayersville Friday night in the season opener.

Trailing by a score of 19-14, Delta defensive end Maverick Mercer forced a strip sack that Caleb Lantz scooped up and took to the house for a touchdown with under five minutes to go. The Panthers tacked on a two-point conversion to put them on top, 22-19, and that’s how it would end.

Landon Lintermoot sealed it with an interception with 1:44 to play.

Delta welcomes John F. Kennedy (1-0) out of Warren, Ohio this Friday.