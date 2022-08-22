Wauseon girls golf takes third behind Tinora, Springfield

Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken uses her wedge around the third hole green at Ironwood Thursday in a tri-match with Tinora and Springfield. The Indians finished third to the Rams and Blue Devils. Each team shot a 212, however, Wauseon had the highest fifth person score and thus took third. Gerken led the Indians with a 40, Jaylee Perez was next at 54, Ashley Fisher 55 and Jayde Ramos 63.

Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken uses her wedge around the third hole green at Ironwood Thursday in a tri-match with Tinora and Springfield. The Indians finished third to the Rams and Blue Devils. Each team shot a 212, however, Wauseon had the highest fifth person score and thus took third. Gerken led the Indians with a 40, Jaylee Perez was next at 54, Ashley Fisher 55 and Jayde Ramos 63. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Gerken-2.jpg Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken uses her wedge around the third hole green at Ironwood Thursday in a tri-match with Tinora and Springfield. The Indians finished third to the Rams and Blue Devils. Each team shot a 212, however, Wauseon had the highest fifth person score and thus took third. Gerken led the Indians with a 40, Jaylee Perez was next at 54, Ashley Fisher 55 and Jayde Ramos 63. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest