Evergreen football cruises to win over North Baltimore Tigers

FINDLAY — When it was all said and done, Evergreen did what they expected to do Friday night, rolling over outmanned North Baltimore 48-0, making first-year Viking coach Evan Karchner a winner in his opening game. The contest was played at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium.

“We have been harping on playing to the whistle, tackling well, running the football hard, playing physical football,” Karchner said after. “I’ve always said that if you can do those things well, you will win a lot of football games.

“I thought we took strides forward in becoming a more physical football team tonight. Every football team I’ve ever been a part of, whether playing or coaching, I always took pride in being physical and all the good coaches I’ve worked for and worked with believe in that.”

While the Vikings slammed the door on the Tiger offense, Evergreen capitalized on a short field on their second possession for their first score when Hunter Vaculik dropped one off to Connor Hewson coming out of the backfield for a nine yard pitch-and-catch to put the Vikes up 7-0.

That lead stayed the same until early in the second when Vaculik tossed a corner to Riley Dunbar that the junior reciever high pointed in a one-on-one situation for a 12-yard touchdown that capped a 52-yard march, giving Evergreen a 13-0 edge.

The Vikings got one more before the half.

After taking over at the Tiger 36, Vaculik hit Layne Vance with a 30-yard catch and run and coupled with Hewson’s two-point run, Evergreen took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.

Vaculik scored twice in the third, setting up his own two-yard blast with a 30-yard jaunt, then rolling 26 yards around the right side to boost the Evergreen lead to 35-0.

Then after Grant Richardson’s 63-yard catch and romp, Max Mossing thundered in from 19 yards out for a 42-0 lead early in the fourth.

Mossing capped the scoring on the next possession with a 16-yard run.

Despite the 48 points, Evergreen had three scores called back by penalty, an aspect Karchner said his team needs to become better.

“We need to improve discipline wise,” Karchner explained. “We had a lot of penalties — 88 yards worth of penalties — and when we get into the meat of our schedule, those kind of things are going to hurt us, having touchdowns and big plays called back.”

Defensively the Vikings allowed just over 100 yards and pitched a zero.

“I was very happy with our effort,” Karchner stated. “I was very happy with the defense. It’s always good to have a shutout, it doesn’t matter who you are playing. I think the thing I was most proud about was when they got the ball down to the three yard line and we got a fourth down stop. That was what I wanted to see when our backs are against the wall, does our defense rise up and we did.”

Evergreen hosts Montpelier Friday night at Pifer Field.

