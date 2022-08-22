Second half surge powers Archbold past Genoa

Archbold shut out visiting Genoa 14-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 35-14 win in the football season opener Friday night.

The Blue Streaks’ Carson Dominique tallied three touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Cade Brenner threw for a score and ran for another to lead the Archbold offense.

Genoa tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter on Aiden Brunkhorst’s one-yard run. However, three straight TD runs from Dominique followed as the Streaks sealed the deal.

The senior running back had scoring runs of three yards, 25 yards, and one yard. Dominique carried the ball 24 times for 154 yards and those three scores.

Brenner completed 17 of 26 through the air for 214 yards and a TD, while also adding 26 yards rushing and a TD. On the outside, receiver Karter Behnfeldt caught six balls for 75 yards and a score.

The Streaks outgained the Comets 441-219.

Archbold makes the long trek down to Mercer County to face St. Henry (1-0) this Friday.

