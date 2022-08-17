Key pieces back for Pettisville volleyball, new coach

The Pettisville volleyball program will be starting a new regime this season as April Beck takes over for longtime head coach John Horning, who stepped down after last season. However, the cupboard was not left bare as seven letter winners return for the 2022 campaign.

“We should be competitive in all our matches,” noted Beck. “We will focus on improvements each day and set short term and long term goals. Hopefully, we are playing at our best by the end of the season.”

A trio of girls are back after receiving either all-league or all-district honors — or both — a season ago. They are Paris Coopshaw, first team All-Buckeye Border Conference and second team in District 7; Elizabeth Rochefort, second team All-BBC and honorable mention District 7; and Rosemary Baer, honorable mention All-BBC.

The Blackbirds also welcome back Alli King, Leah Beck, Hollyn Klopfenstein and Amanda Grimm.

“The girls are hard working, coachable, and they want to improve every day,” said Coach Beck.

They will have to replace Karsen Pursel, honorable mention All-BBC and District 7; Taylor Boger; and Lyla Heising.

“We have some players in new positions and we will continue learning to adapt to that,” Coach Beck on potential weaknesses for this team.

The Blackbirds will try to improve on a 2021 campaign where they finished 7-16 overall and 3-4 in the BBC. As it relates to the league, Beck looks at a pair of teams as being the cream of the crop.

“I think our league will be competitive. Hilltop and Stryker will be very experienced,” she said.

Pettisville is at Emmanuel Christian Monday and takes on North Central in the Blackbirds’ home opener on Tuesday.

By Max Householder [email protected]

