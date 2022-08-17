Fayette volleyball looks to get in win column

Fayette volleyball will try its best to notch some wins this season with several players returning.

“The goal is for the girls to build their confidence as well as learning to compete with teams and not giving up,” said head coach Megan Meyer. “They have already improved from the beginning of the summer and looking forward to seeing that grow.”

The Eagles have a total of six letter winners returning for the 2022 campaign. Those include Rebecca Stevenson, Hannah Hall, Kenadie Ramay, Demi Storrs (honorable mention All-Buckeye Border Conference), Zoie Brown and Alexus McClain.

Newcomers will be Hannah Kovar, Kayla Sliwinski, and Kelsie Storrs.

Meyer says her team is “coachable.”

“Eight hard working players open to making quick adjustments. Finding open spots on the court,” said the Fayette coach.

The Eagles will have to replace Alicyn Brown and Keitlyn Sepp.

“Confidence and consistency,” Meyer said in regards to potential weaknesses for the season ahead. “We won’t be a tall team so we will need to be ready for defense.”

Fayette hosts Delta next Monday and is at Hilltop on Tuesday to begin the season.

Kenadie Ramay of Fayette bumps a ball during a match at Swanton in 2021. She is one of six athletes returning for Fayette volleyball this season.