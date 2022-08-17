Vikes return ‘hard-working’ group on the court

Evergreen volleyball will do its best to make some noise in a tough Northwest Ohio Athletic League this season under first-year coach Troy Zabawa.

“Extremely hard-working group of girls. Will need to rely on our quickness and defense,” said the new Viking mentor.

The most notable returnee for the Vikings this season will be Ellie Johnson. She was honorable mention All-NWOAL and in District 7 a season ago.

Also back for Evergreen are Lyla Nash, Lucie Nichols, Lucy Serna and Marissa Van Denk. Newcomers to the squad include Haley Johnson, Paige Shively, Molly Jo Daugherty, Kamryn Merrill, Addison Hill and Brooke Sintobin.

Strengths for the season, according to Zabawa, are strong senior leadership plus returning both their outside hitter and setter.

Their biggest loss is Nicole Johnson, an honorable mention all-league performer in 2021. They also lose Lydia Valentine, Brianna Sintobin, and Sarai Gutierrez.

“Not much height, not much experience for front row attack players playing at varsity level, only 1 returning hitter,” Zabawa said in regards to weaknesses.

Zabawa sees three teams being at or near the top of the league race this year.

“Strong showings by Archbold and Swanton will be expected, followed by Wauseon not far behind,” he said.

Evergreen welcomes in Lake on Saturday for the season opener.

Evergreen's Lyla Nash hits a ball from the right side in a home match versus Liberty Center last season. Nash is one of several Vikings returning for the upcoming season.