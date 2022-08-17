Archbold volleyball primed to repeat in NWOAL

Despite losing the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year in Addi Ziegler, their setter, the Archbold volleyball team returns basically everyone else from the 2021 squad that claimed the NWOAL title.

Returning for the Blue Streaks are outside hitter Chaney Brodbeck, first team All-NWOAL and second team in District 7; middle blocker Ella Bowman, second team all-league and honorable mention District 7; middle blocker Olivia Liechty, honorable mention all-league; outside hitter Keely Culler, second team all-league and honorable mention District 7; defensive specialist Jaely Gericke; and libero Aubrey Eicher.

In leading the Streaks to the league title last season, head coach Debbie Culler was selected NWOAL Coach of the Year for her efforts on the sideline.

Coach Culler lists multiple threats with attackers, a seasoned defensive team, and pressure serving as strengths for her team in 2022.

“Good team chemistry and a winning culture with players who love to compete,” she said of her outlook for the season.

Outside of Ziegler, who was the District 7 Player of the Year in addition to earning player of the year honors in the NWOAL, Archbold will also have to replace right-side hitter Carsyn Hagans (honorable mention all-league).

Having to replace those players is a main weakness for the Streaks according to Coach Culler.

Archbold will do its best to claim their third straight league crown this season. “Looking to be a top contender in the NWOAL,” said Culler.

Archbold starts the season with a match at Bowling Green on Saturday.

Keely Culler of Archbold with a kill from the left side in a match versus Wauseon in 2021. She returns for her sophomore season after being named second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention in District 7 last year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Culler-scores-from-left.jpg Keely Culler of Archbold with a kill from the left side in a match versus Wauseon in 2021. She returns for her sophomore season after being named second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention in District 7 last year. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

