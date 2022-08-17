Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273.

Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians.

Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66 to round out the Wauseon top four.

Brooke Gleckler had a 65 to pace Evergreen. Haley Entenman had a 67 for the Vikings, Ashlynn Luttrell a 68, and Rachael Hoffman a 73.

The next day, Wauseon returned home where they defeated Rossford 210-233 at Ironwood. Gerken was once again medalist as she shot a 43.

Next for the Indians were Perez with a 52, Fisher 54, and Ruth Shelt 61.

Wauseon will be back in action Thursday in a tri with Springfield and Tinora at Ironwood.

Evergreen travels to Cross Winds Golf Course for a match against Rossford next Monday.

Calaway Gerken of Wauseon hits a shot against Evergreen on Monday in girls golf action at Woodlawn Golf Course in Adrian, Michigan. She shot a 49 for the Indians, who cruised to a 228-273 victory over the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Gerken.jpg Calaway Gerken of Wauseon hits a shot against Evergreen on Monday in girls golf action at Woodlawn Golf Course in Adrian, Michigan. She shot a 49 for the Indians, who cruised to a 228-273 victory over the Vikings. Joe Blystone | AIM Media Midwest