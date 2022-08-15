Bowling Green shuts out Evergreen, 2-0

The core of last year’s NWOAL co-champion girls soccer team for Evergreen was lost to graduation. Because of that, the Vikings got just seven shots at the net and gave up a late goal in each half in a 2-0 loss to D-I foe Bowling Green in the season opener Friday at Pifer Field.

Evergreen goalie Hannah Wilson kept the Bobcats off the board 90 seconds into the match, sitting on a clear shot by Sydney Maas for the save, then deflected Nora Drayton-Lamb’s try nine minutes later to keep it scoreless.

Evergreen had their only real chance in the first half at the 16 minute mark.

On a scrum in front of the net, Maddie Heuerman’s try rammed off the crossbar and Raegan Radel lofted the rebound over the bar.

The Bobcats broke the scoreless deadlock with 3:24 to go in the half when Macy Ash’s drive from the 18-yard line sailed over Wilson into the top of the net to give BG the lead.

Wilson stuffed Maas in front of the box, then again slammed the door on the Bobcat captain in the first 25 minutes of the second half to keep the Vikes within a goal.

However it was Ash again with 8:24 to go, off a centering pass, curling a shot into the upper left corner to make it 2-0.

Evergreen had one more chance but on a corner kick, Ella Billiot stuffed Sophia Goodson’s try from right in front to preserve the shutout.

The Bobcats had 19 tries at the net with Wilson making seven saves.

Evergreen hosts state power Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-1.jpg