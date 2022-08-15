Vikings slam Eastwood in season opener, 7-0

Last season Viking senior Alex Peete scored in the first 42 seconds of the game in Evergreen’s sectional title win over Maumee Valley Academy.

On the opening night of the 2022 season, the Vikings’ Tyson Woodring raised that standard to almost unbreakable, scoring 12 ticks into the game to start a five-score first half as Evergreen blasted Eastwood 7-0.

“I think the boys have been working towards wanting to play a real game rather than a scrimmage or just practice,” said Viking mentor Dave Skoczyn. “It was a really good start.”

Woodring stole Eastwood’s back kick on the kickoff, split two defenders, froze goalie Eric Sander and punched one into the right side for a 1-0 Evergreen lead.

It was Woodring again, again and yet one more time in the first half, finding the net to push the Evergreen lead to 4-0.

Cory Kanneman’s upfield pass on the left sideline found Woodring who froze his defender with an ankle-breaking move for a score with 23:28 on the clock.

Four minutes later in a clogged up box, the Viking junior scored again flipping a clearing attempt into the net for a 3-0 advantage, then with 13:22 still to go in the first, Woodring took a feed from Wil Parquet and went left-right-left for his fourth tally.

Evergreen got one more in the first when junior Nick Rosinski scored from out front on a rebound off a corner with 4:41 left and a 5-0 Viking lead.

The Vikes popped off 21 first half shots while Viking goalie Walker Lumbrezer touched the ball just once, and that at the end of the half when he scooped up an overpass that rolled to the far left of the net.

“We have been working so hard on defense and midfield that we haven’t been doing as much offensively as we would like yet,” explained Skoczyn of his team’s stifling effort. “Eastwood is very young and played very hard, we had to match their intensity and I think we did just that.”

Rosinski knocked home his second goal with 23 minutes left in the match off Woodring’s corner kick, then junior Elijah Hernandez’ free kick set up freshman Jayden Harmon for his first goal with 13 minutes on the clock for Evergreen’s last goal.

“It’s great to see the entire squad get touches and not only get a lot of shots from a lot of the boys, but some nice goals as well,” expressed Skoczyn. “We still have a ton to work on but it was a great start.”

In all, Evergreen snapped off 35 shots with Sander making 19 saves.

Eastwood did not have a shot on goal.

Evergreen travels to Millbury Lake Saturday for a game with the Flyers.

