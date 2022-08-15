Posted on by

Archbold tackles Eastwood in final football scrimmage


Archbold’s Jack Hurst, seeing time at quarterback, runs a sweep around the right end with head coach David Dominique looking on Friday night in a scrimmage with Eastwood. Both Hurst and Cade Brenner are battling to serve as the Blue Streak’s quarterback in 2022.

Josiah Gomez of Archbold breaks loose for a touchdown versus Eastwood Friday night.


Chase Miller of Archbold brings down an Eastwood ball carrier Friday night.


Lucas Dominique of Archbold makes a catch during Friday’s scrimmage.


Archbold quarterback Cade Brenner rolls to his right as he looks for an open receiver downfield. The Blue Streaks host Genoa this Friday in the regular season opener.


