Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler, Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeiernotch best scores in tournament at Ironwood

Montpelier edged Lincolnview by one stroke, 341-342, at the Wauseon Boys Golf Invitational Monday morning at Ironwood. Locally, Wauseon took fourth with a 352 team score and Pettisville came in at fifth with a 354.

Also for the Indians and Blackbirds, they had the top two golfers individually as Wauseon’s Jackson Gleckler shot a 79 for first place and Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier was second with an 80.

Next for Wauseon, Carter Stuckey finished with an 87, Mykale Schneider 88, and Zach Puehler 98.

Pettisville also had Creighton Aeschliman come in with an 85, Caden Bishop a 90, and Blayn Meck 99.

Team scores

1. Montpelier 341 (Jaxon Richmond 85, Drake Sommer 87, Easten Richmond 87, Trent Thorp 82, Joel Saneholtz 98, Miguel Alvira 98); 2. Lincolnview 342; 3. Miller City 347; 4. Wauseon 352; 5. Pettisville 354; 6. Tol. Christian 358; 7. Stryker B 413; 8. North Central 429.

Individual scores (top 10)

1. Jackson Gleckler (Wauseon) 79; 2. Jack Leppelemeier (Pettisville) 80; 3. Thomas Weis (Miller City) 82, Trent Thorp (Montpelier) 82; 5. Dane Ebel (Lincolnview) 83, Andrew Weis (Miller City) 83, Kyle Gebhart (Tol. Christian) 83, T.J. Huber (Tol. Christian) 83; 9. Evan Miller (Lincolnview) 85, Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier) 85, Creighton Aeschliman (Pettisville) 85.

