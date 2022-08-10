Indians’ girls golf eighth at home invite

Wauseon finished eighth at the 14-team Wauseon Girls Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Ironwood. Collectively, the Indians shot a 434.

Otsego won with a 379, while Napoleon was runner-up at 394.

For the Indians, Calaway Gerken tied for eighth with a 91. Ashley Fisher added a 101, Jaylee Perez 111, and Jade Ramos 131. Not part of the final tally for the Indians was Ruth Shelt who shot a 139.

Team results

1. Otsego 379 (Elizabeth Jackson 81, Summer Lehsten 109, Lizzy Budge 89, Eleanor Luce 124, Ella Kosinski 116, Carley Etchie 100); 2. Napoleon 394; 3. Hicksville 402; 4. Rossford 411; 5. Woodmore 415; 6. Wayne Trace 421; 7. Lake 423; 8. Wauseon 434; 9. Miller City 469; 10. Defiance 486; 11. Fairview 0; 12. Hilltop 0; 13. Montpelier 0; 14. Stryker 0.

Individual results (top 10)

1. Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) 76; 2. Elizabeth Jackson (Otsego) 81; 3. Chelsea Erford (Miller City) 87; 4. Kinsey Word (Montpelier) 88, Reese Kleck (Napoleon) 88; 6. Lizzy Budge (Otsego) 89, Riley Daeger (Wayne Trace) 89; 8. Haley Hogan (Rossford) 91, Calaway Gerken (Wauseon) 91; 10. Sarah Patrick (Lake) 93, Sophie Repka (Woodmore) 93.

