Wauseon girls tennis returns plethora of experience

The Wauseon girls tennis team returns almost their entire team from a year ago as they hope to have a successful season in 2022. The Indians get back 15 letter winners from 2021, while losing only one.

“We have several returning players with some experience and there are several who played JV last year that will challenge those starting 7 spots,” stated head coach Kody Moden. “Our doubles teams from last year were all sophomores and with the experience they have should be very competitive with all the opponents they face this year. Singles will be maybe a tough fill for us losing our 1st singles and 4-year varsity player in Tatum Barnes. I look for many challenges in the singles matches both internally for all three positions and I believe with hard work we will have some good match-ups throughout the season with many other teams. We have been young for the last few years and faced many senior players who graduated so I think it should be competitive with teams that we haven’t been in the past.”

As mentioned, the Indians’ only departure was Barnes, albeit she was their first singles player a season ago.

They get back Kelsey Bowers, Brianna Hays, Emily Holcomb, Emah Starkweather, Kassidy Zientek, Kacy Burt, Mary Andrews, Zorah Siefker, Valeria Armas-Villaroel, Elise Eberley, Jackie Hernandez, Emma Kesler, Lola Lavinder, Phoebe Oyer and Claire Nisely.

Newcomers to the squad will be Monica Brown, Hannah Pilch, and Alayna Spiess.

“We have a very solid group of juniors at both of our doubles teams. Both have good experience and both look to improve on a good season last year. Singles we have a couple seniors who have a couple of years’ experience at the second and third singles spot,” said Moden.

According to Moden, the Indians will have to sharpen up its singles play to have success.

“Even though we have experience in singles the girls have to step it up to that next level. There is a big difference playing first and second singles every match than second and third. There are several girls who would like to play in that singles position and there may be many challenge matches internally to determine who gets those spots,” he said.

They also hope to better their standing in the Northern Buckeye Tennis League in 2022.

“The girls are still working on putting together a consistent league (season) but with the teams in the immediate area it should be very competitive,” explained Moden. “Bryan will probably still be the team to look out for as they seem to load up year after year but they graduated many seniors off an impressive year last year. Archbold always has a strong showing and saw several seniors graduate also.”

Wauseon is next in action on Thursday when they welcome in Archbold, followed by a trip to Oak Harbor on Friday.

Kassidy Zientek of Wauseon serves one up in second doubles during a match with Ayersville a season ago. She is one of many returning letter winners back for Wauseon girls tennis in 2022. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Second-doubles-serving.jpg Kassidy Zientek of Wauseon serves one up in second doubles during a match with Ayersville a season ago. She is one of many returning letter winners back for Wauseon girls tennis in 2022. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

