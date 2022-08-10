Archbold girls soccer aiming high for 2022 campaign

With several experienced letter winners returning, Archbold girls soccer is looking to be in the mix for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title this season. They finished the 2021 campaign at 8-8-3 with a 2-3-1 league mark.

“After a rough regular season last year full of injuries and sickness, we made a great tournament run, losing in the district championship by one to the eventual state runner-up. That will fuel our team to battle every single game. Goal number one is to bring a league championship back to Archbold High School,” said head coach James Kidder of his team.

Notable returnees back for the Blue Streaks include seniors Carlee Meyer (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Sophie Rupp (honorable mention All-NWOAL/All-District), Leah McQuade, Jenna Mahnke, Sydney Hageman and Natalie Bentz.

Also returning are juniors Jenae Kinsman, Rayne Kinsman, Briena Partin, Emily Wyse, Ella Throne, Maddie Short, Chaina Nafziger, Norah Ruffer and Haylee Valle.

Archbold’s newcomers are Lydia Frey, Adison Kinsman, Brynn Hurst and Mariah Mireles.

“Lots of varsity game experience in the senior class, with several being varsity starters as freshmen. That experience and the work ethic of many of the underclassmen should be a great combination,” Kidder said on strengths for his team.

The Streaks will have to replace some key pieces from last year’s team, including goalkeeper Reagan Kohler (first team All-NWOAL/All-District, second team All-Ohio). Others gone to graduation include Karsyn Hostetler (first team All-NWOAL, second team All-District), Emma Hall (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention All-District), Anna Horst, Natalee Rose, Addison Moyer, Joelle Waidelich, Karley Ramirez and Zoe Arend.

“We lost arguably the best goalkeeper in NW Ohio in Reagan Kohler, with a tremendously talented back line in front of her. We look to rebuild that strong defense this year with a couple new keepers and three out of four defenders being new,” explained Kidder.

Archbold hopes to add another NWOAL title to the trophy case this fall. They had won at least a share of the title from 2017-2020 before falling short a year ago.

“The NWOAL has proven to be a great soccer league in NW Ohio with strong competition. There is no “easy” team anymore. And everyone needs to come ready to play every single game. After a disappointing finish in 2021, we are looking to come out on top this year. After several close losses, our team is ready to fight for a championship again,” said Kidder of the NWOAL.

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp works her way towards the goal in a game against Liberty Center in 2021. Rupp is back this season after receiving honorable mention All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District honors last season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Rupp-v.-LC.jpg Archbold’s Sophie Rupp works her way towards the goal in a game against Liberty Center in 2021. Rupp is back this season after receiving honorable mention All-NWOAL and All-Northwest District honors last season. File photo Carlee Meyer of Archbold, right, advances the ball upfield in a game at Wauseon last season. She made honorable mention All-NWOAL in 2021 and returns. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Dixon-v.-Meyer.jpg Carlee Meyer of Archbold, right, advances the ball upfield in a game at Wauseon last season. She made honorable mention All-NWOAL in 2021 and returns. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

