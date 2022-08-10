Blue Streak boys return 14

The Archbold boys soccer team will try to up its win total from a season ago with the return of several letter winners. The Blue Streaks return 14 letter winners in 2022 as they hope to improve on last year’s 4-11-3 record.

“We are looking to get off to a solid start to the season then grow both as a team and individuals as the season progresses,” said head coach Stewart Rodger of his team.

Returning for the Streaks are Krayton Kern (first team All-NWOAL, second team All-District), Brodie Dominique (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Ethan Stuckey (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Dane Riley (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention All-District), Kyler Boulton, Wyat Fryman, Colten Beaverson, Gabe Short, Lance Ramirez, Brady Bacik, Devon Apt, Aiden Kruse, Braylen Gore and Madden Valentine.

“The team is physically very strong and has a lot of pace in it with the potential to be very dangerous,” Rodger said on the main strength of his team.

Archbold has to replace a trio of players off last year’s team. Gone are Kaden Rufenacht (second team All-NWOAL), Karsen Rufenacht (honorable mention All-District), and Ashton Kammeyer.

“As with all small schools we need to steer clear of injuries but should they happen we have a “next man up” philosophy with every squad member required to be able to step up and play at a varsity level to the best of their ability,” said Rodger.

“Our goals for the season will always remain the same, to win the NWOAL title and to make as deep a tournament run as possible,” he added.

If they should win the league title — their first since 2019 — they no doubt will have to earn it.

“I expect the NWOAL to be very competitive again this season with a number of teams battling for the league title,” noted Rodger. “Delta as current league champs will be very strong again as they return the majority of last season’s roster. Wauseon are a very powerful attacking unit that force you onto the back foot, on their day they can beat anyone. Evergreen is extremely well-organized with a very experienced coach who always maximizes their potential. As for our own expectations, we have a lot of players returning who have gathered a lot of varsity playing time, we want to be in the mix for the league title.”

Archbold opens the season and league play on Tuesday, Aug. 23 when Swanton comes to town.

Brodie Dominique of Archbold works the ball up the field in a game against Bryan last season. He was honorable mention All-NWOAL and returns for the Blue Streaks this season.

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

