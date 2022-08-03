Streaks aim to build on recent successes

The Archbold girls tennis team has a solid foundation back for the 2022 season with four letter winners returning.

“I think 2022 is going to be a good year for our tennis team,” explained longtime coach Logan Wyse. “We have a lot of juniors on the team who are hungry to continue to win. Last year was a good year, and we hope to build upon it.”

Returning for the Blue Streaks are senior Gracie Wolf and juniors Aubri Delaney, Mackenzie Brennan and Karis Wyse.

“This year we are returning four letter winners, all whom have made big improvements over the offseason,” Coach Wyse said on his team’s main strength going into the season.

He praised the newcomers they are bringing in. “We have many newcomers this year. Our team is one of the largest we have ever had and I see many players competing for the varsity spots.”

Archbold will have to replace a total of four letter winners from the 2021 team. Those include Sophie Schramm (3-year letter winner), Mya Stuckey (3-year letter winner), Katie Rose (2-year letter winner) and Abby Short (2-year letter winner).

Their losses will be hard to replace, but the Streaks have the talent to compete.

“We lost some great talent in Sophie Schramm who was a two-time district qualifier. With four key seniors leaving from last year we will have some big shoes to fill. I am sure the team is up to the task,” noted Coach Wyse.

Archbold begins the season at Van Wert on Saturday.

