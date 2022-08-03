Archbold boys golf hoping for stellar season

Simply put, Archbold boys golf coach Mike Rosebrook is confident with the team he will be fielding this season. They return their top two golfers from a season ago, Luke Rosebrook and Cahle Roth.

“This is gonna be one of the top teams I’ve ever had. I’m very much looking forward to this season,” Coach Rosebrook said on his outlook for the 2022 season.

Rosebrook, a senior, and Roth, a junior, have made first team All-Northwest Athletic League in each of their years in school to this point. A season ago, Rosebrook was named first team All-Northwest District and qualified for state.

Other returnees for the Blue Streaks include Cade Miller and Charlie Jones.

“We have an older team with a lot of experience from last year,” said Coach Rosebrook. “Some of these guys not only played in summer tournaments but put in effort during the offseason. They know they have the potential for a great season and they are working hard to go get it. Our one and two I’ve affectionately named the dynamic duo. Not too often do you see a pair of high school golfers like this. It’s been a number of years since Archbold had a three, four and five man that could all score. That solid five man is a big deal. We could be throwing out some decent numbers throughout the season.”

Archbold will add newcomers Ben Dowdy, Cameron Yoder, Anthony Williams and Zach Short. However, they will have to replace Zane Behnfeldt (honorable mention all-league).

A change in divisions could also pose the Streaks some problems. They will be moving up to Division II this season.

“We just got good at Stone Ridge for districts, now we have to learn a new course if we’re gonna make it. My coaching strategy is gonna have to change for sure,” said the Archbold coach.

They will be looking to capture the program’s first league title since 2018, which was the last of four in a row won by the Streaks.

“It’s been a few years since we took the league championship. We have a real shot this year,” said Coach Rosebrook of the NWOAL race. “Our league always seems to be tough. There are some good golfers in the NWOAL that’s for sure. Our one and two will be awful tough to beat. Then we can wrap it up with a solid four and five too this year. We missed qualifying for state last year by one shot and we only only lost one senior. Everyone around here is pretty excited about Archbold golf this year.”

Archbold will begin its golf season on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. with the Defiance Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

Cahle Roth, center, putts for Archbold during a match at Ironwood in 2021. He and Luke Rosebrook are the top two golfers returning for the Blue Streaks this year as they hope to contend for the NWOAL title. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Roth-putting.jpg Cahle Roth, center, putts for Archbold during a match at Ironwood in 2021. He and Luke Rosebrook are the top two golfers returning for the Blue Streaks this year as they hope to contend for the NWOAL title. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.