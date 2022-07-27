Anders named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

­Bowling Green State University inside linebacker Darren Anders has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Preseason Watch List. He is one of four players from the MAC on the list of 85 college football players.

The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club award the Nagurski Trophy annually to the nation’s best defensive player.

Anders (North Olmsted), who was named on the Butkus Award Watch List yesterday, was a 2021 first-team All-MAC linebacker, finishing last season No. 1 in the MAC and No. 8 in the nation with 10.3 tackles per game. Anders was one of three players in all of FBS over the last two seasons to rank in the top-15 nationally in tackles and is the only one who returns to CFB in 2022. He was also one of three FBS players in 2021 with 120+ tackles, 3.0+ sacks, 1+ fumbles recovered and 1+ interceptions (one of two through the regular season) and the only one returning to CFB in 2022. Anders has been named a preseason first-team All-MAC honoree by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Anders is the first Falcon since Dwayne Woods in 2012 to be named to the Nagurski Watch List. CJ Brown (NIU), Jamal Hines (Toledo) and James Patterson (Buffalo) are the other MAC players on the preseason watch list.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.