Toledo junior golf ends season at Inverness

TOLEDO — A Perrysburg junior golfer was honored with the Boys Sportsmanship Award during the Toledo Junior Golf Association’s year-end banquet on Monday.

Jack Weisenburger, a Perrysburg High School senior, earned the award, which was selected by his peers.

The banquet was held at the Inverness Club. An invitational was held before the dinner and program.

Payton Donnelly of Curtice earned the Girls Low Scoring Average Award. She attends St. Ursula Academy in Toledo. Her low round of the season was 74 at Sylvania Country Club and her scoring average was 80.33.

Other awards were:

Boys Player of the Year: Ian Briars, Maumee, who attends Anthony Wayne High School. He played in 12 events and won three, including the Bowling Green Junior at Stone Ridge where he shot 69.

Girls Player of the Year: Kenzie Schroeder, who attends Hicksville High School.

Boys Low Scoring Average Award: Sam Sutton, Toledo, who attends St. Francis High School. His scoring average was 72.38 and his low round was 66 at Heatherdowns Country Club.

Girls Sportsmanship Award: Marin Gauberg, Holland, who attends Notre Dame Academy in Toledo.

Paul Szymanski Spirit Scholarship Winner: Claire Recker, Findlay, who attends Van Buren High School.

Dr. Edward Jacobs Scholarship Winner: Austin Hanni-Wells, Findlay, who attends Liberty Benton High School.

Results from the TJGA Founders Invitational:

Boys 16-18

Logan Sutto, 2024, Monclova 36-35—71

Mason Deal, 2022, Perrysburg 33-39—72

Sam Sutton, 2024, Toledo 35-38—73

Ian Briars, 2024, Maumee 39-35—74

Cahle Roth, 2024, Archbold 36-38—74

Charlie Robertson, 2023, Swanton 35-41—76

Justy VonLehmden, 2023, Findlay 39-37—76

Benjamin Graeff, 2024, Toledo 36-42—78

Noah Miles, 2024, Findlay 43-35—78

Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 40-39—79

Micaiah Sutton, 2023, Toledo 37-42—79

Noah Huard, 2024, Bryan 36-46—82

Joey Gemerchak, 2022, Sylvania 43-39—82

Henry Rill, 2023, Findlay 38-45—83

Grant Tefft, 2023, Sylvania 40-44—84

Michael Budge, 2022, Bowling Green 41-43—84

Charlie Lutz, 2024, Sylvania 38-46—84

Jack Weisenburger, 2023, Perrysburg 41-44—85

Andrew Scherer, 2022, Wauseon 42-43—85

Will Swigart, 2024, Ottawa Hills 42-43—85

Austin Hanni-Wells, 2022, Findlay 43-45—88

Conner Musil, 2023, Temperance, Michigan 42-46—88

Avery Watson, 2023, Maumee 49-40—89

Chase Osborn, 2023, Walbridge 44-48—92

Girls 16-18

Sydney Deal, 2024, Perrysburg 38-41—79

Hannah Chung, 2023, Sylvania 40-40—80

Kayla Nartker, 2023, Kalida 39-43—82

Casey Tate, 2023, Findlay 40-43—83

Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo 45-42—87

Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville 44-44—88

Payton Donnelly, 2023, Curtice 44-44—88

Madison Mitchell, 2024, Waterville 45-46—91

Sophia Antypas, 2024, Lambertville, Michigan 44-47—91

Claire Recker, 2023, Findlay 47-45—92

Marin Gaubert, 2024, Holland 50-45—95

Paige Reece, 2022, Maumee 49-47—96

Sydney Simpson, 2024, Toledo 49-49—98

Boys 14-15

Ted Robertson, 2025, Swanton 35-39—74

Connor Nartker, 2025, Kalida 37-42—79

Ethan Anstine, 2026, Monclova 39-41—80

Michael Distefano, 2026, Maumee 41-40—81

Nick Miller, 2025, Toledo 43-39—82

Anthony Mingione, 2025, Temperance, Michigan 40-43—83

Jack Leppelmeier, 2026, Wauseon 40-45—85

Girls 14-15

Sophia Stanton, 2026, Maumee 48-46—94