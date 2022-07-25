Evergreen High School hosting Open House Aug. 2

Everyone is invited to the Evergreen High School building to check out the renovated and expanded athlete facilities on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4-7 p.m.

This year-long project included adding 6,444 square feet to the existing space. The area now includes team locker rooms for both male and female athletes, a classroom with elevated seating which doubles as a team film room, an expanded weight room, storage, an office for coaches, and a locker room for officials. This event is open to the community.

Meet the new principals, AD

In conjunction with the EHS Athlete Facilities Open House, the community is invited to a short presentation introducing the three building principals and new athletic director on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

This event is expected to last approximately 15 minutes and will kick off the new school year. After the presentation, the principals will be available to meet and greet students and families.

