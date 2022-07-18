OHSAA football updates, season calendar

COLUMBUS — Fall sports practices officially begin on Monday, August 1 for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, including 712 schools that will compete in 11-man football. Football scrimmage dates are August 5-13 and the regular season begins the week of August 15. The first Friday night is August 19.

Two schools change divisions

Following the OHSAA’s June 13 announcement of the 2022 divisional breakdowns and region assignments, two schools have been reassigned to new divisions and regions due to errors in enrollment data submitted. Youngstown Ursuline was initially placed in Division IV, but has been moved to Division III (Region 9). Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic was initially placed in Division VII, but has been moved to Division VI (Region 22).

Updated divisional breakdowns and region assignments are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022.

Change to preseason acclimatization period regulation

The sport of football includes a five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes. In the past, that five-day period began on the first day of practice. New this year, the five-day period may be completed beginning July 18, although attendance cannot be mandatory until official practice begins August 1. Football players who complete acclimation in July may then participate in full contact on August 1. All players joining the team for the first time at any point during the season after the first day of mandatory practice must participate in a five-day acclimatization period prior to any contact drills. During practices within the acclimatization period, players may wear helmets only on the first two days. On days three and four, helmets and shoulder pads are allowed. From day five onward, full pads are allowed. Full contact is not permitted until the acclimatization period is completed. During these acclimation days, athletes may engage in conditioning, speed, strength, agility drills and may use large pads for drills and walk-through practices.

OHSAA inclement weather policy

A modification to the OHSAA’s inclement weather policy went into effect in 2019, which states, “At night under certain atmospheric conditions, lighting flashes may be seen from distant storms. In these cases, it may be safe to continue an event if no thunder can be heard and the flashes are low on the horizon.” Otherwise, if thunder is heard or lightning is seen, outdoor activities shall be suspended for 30 minutes and all personnel, athletes and spectators shall evacuate to available safe structures or shelters.

Head, heat and hydration

The OHSAA has many resources and guidelines for schools to take precautions in extreme heat. In addition, the OHSAA reminds student-athletes and coaches to follow the proper medical regulations when there is any chance a concussion may have occurred. Those regulations and other helpful tools are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sportssafety.

Wauseon's Sam Smith elludes the tackle of Patrick Henry's Mason Schwiebert during a game last season. Football teams in Ohio were allowed to begin their five-day acclimatization this week, earlier than previous years.

Practice begins Aug. 1