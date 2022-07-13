Streaks take part in ACME district at Memorial Park

Archbold’s Masen Towns pitches during the District 2 ACME District Tournament last week at Memorial Park in Archbold. The Blue Streaks suffered losses to Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida to bow out of the tournament.

Stephen Diller of Archbold transfers the ball out of his glove as he looks to throw the ball over to first for an out versus Kalida on Friday.

Madden Valentine of Archbold rounds third base during the game with Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday, July 7.

Zach Short of Archbold grounds out in the game with Ottawa-Glandorf on July 7. They fell to the Titans by a 12-3 final.

Cade Miller of Archbold fouls off a ball against Kalida Friday. The Blue Streaks lost to the Wildcats 7-1.