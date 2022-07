Due to an unexpected death in the family, racing at Oakshade Raceway was canceled for Saturday, July 9.

Oakshade will return to action the following Saturday, July 16, with the Birthday Race/DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Modified Nationals along with the Dominator Super Stocks. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the pits will be open to everyone to meet and take pictures with drivers until 4 p.m.

After 4 p.m. you must have a pit pass to remain in the pits. Race time is TBA.