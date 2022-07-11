Dylan Henricks returning to roots at Evergreen High School as new AD

Evergreen High School is once again turning to a person with deep ties with the school to head up its athletic department. Dylan Henricks, 27, a 2013 EHS graduate, has been chosen as the next high school athletic director.

The Evergreen alum replaces Derrick Stoup who is headed back to Whitmer to be the Dean of Students there. Stoup, though not a graduate of Evergreen, had previously attended the district and before him, they had Eric Simon who also was an EHS graduate.

Henricks officially starts on the job Aug. 1.

“I felt very fortunate to be considered the best candidate for the job,” he said. “I was excited to get the opportunity to come back to where I graduated from and make a difference in the school and community.”

Upon graduating from Evergreen, Henricks attended Huntington University in Indiana where he later graduated with a major in Sport Management and minor in Business Management. He played baseball at Huntington as well.

After graduating in 2017, he immediately entered the workforce, garnering athletic director experience at Fayette Local Schools. Henricks served as Fayette’s AD from 2017-2020.

When asked what he could take from his time at Fayette to his new role at Evergreen, Henricks said “I think just the overall experience of being an athletic director. Knowing what to expect day in and day out, how to handle different situations, and always having the best interest of the students.”

Since 2020 Henricks has been employed at Xtreme Automotive Detailing in Archbold.

Looking at the task ahead of him, he will try his best to have a positive influence on the community he grew up in. Moreover, he notes that this drive was perhaps a factor in why he was chosen to replace Stoup.

“I feel like my passion for Evergreen Athletics and the community as a whole makes this a good fit,” said Henricks. “I take a lot of pride in where I am from and I want to make a difference any way I can.”

However, Henricks also is grateful for the job his predecessor did in setting him up for success. “Mr. Stoup did a great job in his tenure at Evergreen. So far it has been a smooth transition, and I am looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence he and so many before me have created,” he said.

Stoup made several hires during his stint as AD, among those being Dave Skoczyn (boys soccer), Mark Cymbolin (baseball) and Jim Zoltowski (softball). Skoczyn enjoyed a pair of winning seasons in both 2020 and 2021, Cymbolin led the Vikings to a 13-6 season this spring in which they were one win away from a tie of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, while Zoltowski helped the softball team earn a share of the NWOAL title in the spring.

Along with a plethora of talented coaches at Evergreen, Henricks is inheriting an upgrade in athletic facilities as well. Evergreen High School has a new weight room, and in August the locker room renovations will be completed.

The new AD is aware of the situation he is stepping into and aims to build off recent accomplishments. His approach will be student focused.

“I want to continue to open doors and create opportunities for the students at Evergreen,” Henricks said. “I know high school sports are a small portion of a student’s life, but I want to try and give them as much of a positive experience as I can. Whether that may be in athletics or how to be a better person for our community.”

