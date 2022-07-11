Archbold drops pair at ACME district

Archbold committed a slew of errors (five total) that ultimately was their downfall in a 12-3 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in the opening round of the District 2 ACME Baseball District Tournament on Thursday at Memorial Park.

The Titans’ 10-run top of the sixth inning broke the game open. They sent 15 batters to the plate in the frame.

Justin Yeager led off by getting to second on a throwing error by Archbold’s third baseman. Another error by the third baseman on Ty Buckland’s ball in play put runners at the corners.

Already ahead 2-1, O-G stayed aggressive as Buckland stole second, then Yeager came home when the throw went to second, making it safely to extend their lead at 3-1. Starting pitcher Brad Maag’s RBI single made it 4-1, then the Titans tacked on two more thanks to Carter Duling’s two-run double.

Archbold had already dipped into its bullpen when Cade Miller replaced Zach Short after the third inning, but now they had to take out Miller in favor of Stephen Diller with one out recorded in the sixth. Following the move, a wild pitch scored another OG run, plus back-to-back walks loaded the bases.

A Yeager bloop single plated a run for an 8-1 Titan advantage. Then, a combination of a hit by pitch, walks, and a wild pitch, all with the bases loaded, enabled them to score four more times before the inning was over.

However, the Blue Streaks avoided getting run-ruled by notching a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Madden Valentine led off with a walk and Miller singled around a ground out, placing runners at the corners. Diller’s RBI single made it 12-2.

Brian Burrowes hit a fielder’s choice to second base for the second out, but Masen Towns put one in play that led to a throwing error by the Titans, bringing home a Blue Streak run to trim the margin to 12-3. That would be the final score as neither team could get on the board in the seventh.

Earlier in the contest, both teams opened scoring in their halves of the first. O-G went on top 1-0 when Duling was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

For Archbold, their leadoff hitter, Josiah Gomez, was also hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the first. He advanced to second base and later third on a pair of balls in the dirt, coming home by way of a Miller base hit.

The Streaks were able to load the bases with two outs later in the inning as Burrowes was hit by a pitch and Jett Baun walked, however, a strikeout stymied the threat.

Three consecutive errors by Archbold to begin the top of the fifth inning pushed another O-G run across the plate, giving them a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Streaks ousted by Kalida; Napoleon earns state bid

On Friday night, the Streaks fell behind early again in a 7-1 loss against Kalida, eliminating them from tournament play.

The writing seemed to be on the wall in the very first inning, as Archbold left a pair of runners stranded in the top half of the inning while Kalida took advantage of some poor defense from the Streaks to grab a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the first Josiah Gomez reached on an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal second, Cade Miller took his spot on base by reaching via error, and a Stephen Diller single put base runners on first and second. Nevertheless, Brian Burrowes hit into a force at second base and Brady Bacik’s flyout to center field ended the inning.

Kalida’s Bubba Smith led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit and steal of second. Then came Archbold’s struggles defensively, as when Michael Horstman hit a bloop single it led to an off-target throw in the attempt to gun down Smith, followed by another throw which missed the mark and allowed Horstman to circle the bases as two runs scored on one play.

The Wildcats tacked on three more in their next at bat when Jaden Smith cleared the bases with a double, extending the difference to 5-0.

Archbold marked its lone run in the top of the fourth.

Bacik got things started by reaching on an error with one out. He moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt, then Masen Towns singled, putting runners at the corners. A Zach Short single scored Bacik and trimmed the Wildcat lead down to 5-1.

But Kalida would get that run right back in the bottom of the frame then add one more in the sixth, all while keeping the Streaks off the board.

Horstman’s RBI single plated Smith in the fourth. Smith scored their run in the sixth as well, reaching via a one-out walk, stealing second, making it to third on a wide throw, and scoring thanks to a wild pitch to equal the 7-1 final.

In the night cap, Friday Napoleon blasted Ottawa-Glandorf 12-0. O-G would eliminate Kalida 4-0 Saturday morning, but a 6-0 shutout loss at the hands of Napoleon in the afternoon gave the Wildcats from Henry County the District 2 title, thus earning them a spot in the ACME State Tournament as well.

Archbold's Masen Towns drills a one-out single to left field in the bottom of the third inning Thursday against Ottawa-Glandorf in the opening round of the District 2 ACME District Tournament. The Blue Streaks were defeated 12-3 by the Titans and 7-1 versus Kalida on Friday to end their ACME baseball season. Archbold first baseman Charlie Jones awaits to receive a throw for the final out of the top of the third inning Thursday versus Ottawa-Glandorf. Cade Miller of Archbold pitches in relief of Zach Short during Thursday's game in the ACME district tournament at Archbold's Memorial Park. He went 2 1/3 innings for the Blue Streaks against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Defeated by O-G, Kalida

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

