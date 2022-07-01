Indians stunned by Cats

NAPOLEON — Behind the pitching of Keaton Hartsock Wauseon was able to limit the Napoleon offense; however, the Wildcats were finally able to break through with their backs against the wall in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs for the lead and eventually winning 4-3 in a consolation semifinal as part of the ACME District 2 North sectional on Wednesday.

Napoleon is hosting the tournament, but Wauseon served as the home team by way of a coin toss, per tournament rules.

Hartsock pitched into the seventh for the Indians and even put out two of the first three batters he faced in the frame, drawing a foul out from Jacob Shadle and flyout by Owen Espinoza around a bunt single hit by Blake Buehrer.

But the Wildcats were able to come up clutch with two outs.

It began with the top of the batting order where Trey Rubinstein’s base hit put runners on first and second. Next up was Bryce Bostelman who drove in Buehrer, tying the game at 3-3.

The hit parade continued as a Lucas Gerken double to left field plated Rubinstein and put Napoleon on top, 4-3.

Wauseon’s ACME coach Sam Krasula then had no choice but to come out and get Hartsock, inserting Tate Wyse in his place. Wyse got Luke Hardy to ground out, ending the inning.

However, the Indians went down in order in the bottom of the inning and Napoleon earned the win. The Wildcats then earned a 7-6 nine-inning victory over Tinora Thursday to earn the second spot in the District 2 district out of the North bracket — joining Archbold.

Wauseon got on the board first with a pair of runs in the home half of the third.

Kaden Clymer reached with a leadoff infield single but was thrown out when the next batter, Xavier Martinez, dropped a bunt that was played perfectly by Wildcat pitcher Blake Wolf.

Jude Armstrong of Wauseon did follow up Martinez’ at bat with a single. Then, after a groundout, Tyson Rodriguez drove in both Martinez and Armstrong with a single to make it 2-0.

Things went quiet from there until the Wildcats tied it up in their half of the fifth. As was the case in the seventh, they did all their damage with two outs.

The rally began when Buehrer was hit by a pitch, then consecutive singles from Espinoza, Rubinstein and Bostelman pushed two runs across.

Wauseon was able to grab the lead back in the next half inning.

Armstrong’s one-out double to right center field got them going. Hartsock also singled and Rodriguez’ base hit scored Armstrong, giving the Indians the lead again at 3-2.

They possibly could have added on more runs, but a base running mistake and a call by the umpire that did not go their way halted the momentum.

Braylon Miller blooped a ball into shallow center that Hartsock was not sure was going to drop, and when it did, he hesitated going to third and was thrown out on a bang-bang play. The home plate umpire seemed to have a better angle at the play but deferred to his partner who made the out call.

Eli Delgado then fouled out to first, ending the inning with the Indians clinging to a one-run lead.

Neither team could muster much of anything in the sixth inning.

Jude Armstrong smacks a double into the right center field gap for Wauseon in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday in a ACME sectional tournament game at Napoleon versus the Wildcats. The Indians fell by a final of 4-3, eliminating them from the tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Armstrong-double.jpg Jude Armstrong smacks a double into the right center field gap for Wauseon in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday in a ACME sectional tournament game at Napoleon versus the Wildcats. The Indians fell by a final of 4-3, eliminating them from the tournament. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Braylon Miller reels in a ball and then tosses over to first for the second out of the top of the third inning Wednesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Miller-fielding.jpg Wauseon’s Braylon Miller reels in a ball and then tosses over to first for the second out of the top of the third inning Wednesday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon shortstop Tyson Rodriguez throws out a Napoleon base runner for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. However, the Wildcats scored two runs in the inning to snatch the lead away from the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Rodriguez-throw-out.jpg Wauseon shortstop Tyson Rodriguez throws out a Napoleon base runner for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. However, the Wildcats scored two runs in the inning to snatch the lead away from the Indians. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

ACME season over

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.