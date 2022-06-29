Wauseon girls moving back to D-II

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming winter sports season on Tuesday, June 14. The OHSAA Board of Directors had approved the new divisions during its June meeting earlier this month.

Locally, there was just one change made from the 2021-22 season. The Wauseon girls are moving back up to Division II after spending the last two seasons competing in Division III.

Also in girls basketball, Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are in Division III. Fayette and Pettisville remain in Division IV.

On the boys side, Wauseon is in Division II as usual. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton will compete in Division III for boys basketball. Fayette and Pettisville are in Division IV.

For bowling, all area teams are in Division II. There are only two bowling divisions.

Wauseon’s boys and girls swimming and diving teams are set to remain in Division II as well.

Wauseon's Hayley Meyer works her way into the paint during a game against Patrick Henry this season. After competing in Division III the last two years, the Indians are moving up to Division II beginning with the 2022-23 campaign.