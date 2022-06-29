Archbold hangs on to beat Tinora

NAPOLEON — Archbold punched its ticket to the ACME baseball District 2 district tournament with a 10-8 victory over Tinora in the sectional championship Tuesday night at Napoleon.

The Blue Streaks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a run in the bottom of the first and six more in the second.

They wasted no time in the first as Josiah Gomez drilled a leadoff double to right field and Stephen Diller followed with a sharp single, scoring Gomez for the 1-0 lead. However, a double play ball and strikeout ended the threat.

In the second, Brian Burrowes walked, and after a flyout, Masen Towns hit a force to second but an error allowed everyone to reach safely. Then Jett Baun walked loading the bases. Zach Short was hit by a pitch bringing in the Streaks’ second run of the game; however, Gomez struck out looking for the second out of the frame.

Diller would pick up his teammate with a two-run single to right, extending the lead at 4-0. They re-loaded the bases thanks to Jayden Seiler’s walk, and when Krayton Kern hit a blooper to right that fell and got by the outfielder, he cleared the bases to make it 7-0.

This forced the Rams to switch pitchers, going from Conner Wolfrum to Teron Ward who got the first hitter he faced to groundout, ending the inning.

But the Rams did not give in and began to claw back beginning with the top of the third inning. Riley Peters garnered a leadoff walk, a force out to second, and Kayden Radzik’s double plated Aiden Moser for Tinora’s first run of the game.

They eventually loaded the bases, plating two more runs when Luke Harris was hit by a pitch and Alec Schaublin drew a bases loaded walk. Archbold then made a pitching change themselves, taking out their starter, Burrowes, in favor of Zach Short.

The move worked as Short set down the next two batters. However, he would not be as lucky in the Rams’ half of the fourth.

Peters was hit by a pitch and moved up on a ball in the dirt, then Moser walked and when the ball got away from the catcher, Peters hustled to third. After another hit by pitch loaded the bases, Dalton Wolfrum flew out to right scoring Peters on a sac fly, while Moser was also able to score on a poor throw in, trimming the Blue Streak lead to 7-5.

Archbold would get those runs back in the next half inning.

Short’s single, plus walks by Gomez and Seiler around a fielder’s choice loaded the bases. Kern’s RBI single made it 8-5, then Burrowes walked in a run for a 9-5 Blue Streak lead.

Tinora trimmed the margin back to two in their half of the sixth. Harris drew a bases loaded walk scoring Moser, followed by a Schaublin RBI single bringing in Dalton Wolfrum.

The Streaks added some insurance in the sixth. Kern doubled to left, was bunted over to third by Burrowes, scoring on Cade Miller’s flyball out to make it 10-7.

Tinora was able to load the bases with two outs in the seventh. They scored a run when Ward walked with the bases loaded; however, the next batter popped up to the catcher ending the game and sending Archbold to the district.

Archbold hosts the District 2 district this year which begins on Thursday, July 7.

Wauseon’s fate still TBD

Archbold had advanced to the sectional championship after beating Wauseon 9-3 in a semifinal contest. The Indians opened up the tournament on Saturday with an 18-5 victory over Ayersville.

After the loss to the Streaks on Sunday dropped them into the consolation bracket, the Indians stayed alive on Monday with an 11-3 win against Patrick Henry. They are in action Wednesday against host Napoleon, and if victorious, they would also need to beat Tinora on Thursday to earn the second spot in the district out of the District 2 North bracket.

Archbold’s Zach Short pitches in relief on Tuesday versus Tinora in a ACME District 2 sectional championship game. Short did a nice job of quelling the Tinora comeback attempt as the Blue Streaks held on for a 10-8 victory. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Short-pitching.jpg Archbold’s Zach Short pitches in relief on Tuesday versus Tinora in a ACME District 2 sectional championship game. Short did a nice job of quelling the Tinora comeback attempt as the Blue Streaks held on for a 10-8 victory. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Krayton Kern races home to score the last run of the game for Archbold in the bottom of the sixth inning. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Kern-hustles-home.jpg Krayton Kern races home to score the last run of the game for Archbold in the bottom of the sixth inning. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold shortstop Jayden Seiler makes a throw over to first for an out during Tuesday night’s ACME sectional championship game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Seiler-throw-out.jpg Archbold shortstop Jayden Seiler makes a throw over to first for an out during Tuesday night’s ACME sectional championship game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Secures spot in ACME district

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

