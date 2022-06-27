Trine set to host basketball camp

The Trine University men’s basketball team will be hosting the 2022 Hoosier Basketball Boys Camp on July 10-13 on the campus of Trine University. The camp is open for boys basketball players ages 7-17.

Campers will receive individual instruction from the Trine coaching staff and its players broken up by age and ability. The focus of the camp is learning about what it means to be a great teammate on and off the basketball court. Campers will also have the opportunity to compete in league games and fun competitions. At the conclusion of the camp, participants will receive a certificate, t-shirt and camp basketball.

Overnight campers will stay in air-conditioned, apartment-style housing with counselor supervision. Register today by contacting head coach Brooks Miller at [email protected] or call 260-665-4843 to reserve your spot in one of the largest overnight basketball camps in the region.