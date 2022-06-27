Bulldogs outlast Panthers, 13-2

As the setting sun fell below the treeline, shadows were cast over the pressbox at Jim Harmon Field into short left field.

Finally after two hours and 36 minutes, 11 walks, eight batters hit by a pitch and a multitude of pickoff moves to second and third base that may have rivaled the pitch count for the contest, Swanton at last put away Delta 13-2 in a summer ACME baseball contest Thursday.

Delta starter Alex Brown walked three and hit another that helped lead to four Bulldog first-inning runs.

Drake Harris’ line drive double to right center marked two of those tallies and Lucas Bloom knocked home another with a solid base hit to left before a wild pitch brought home the fourth.

Brown settled down and worked two scoreless innings before giving way to Brendan Pribe in the fourth.

Two more base on balls and a pair of throwing errors by the Panthers when Drew Smigelski tried to steal second plated two Swanton runs to make it 6-0.

Delta got one back in the bottom of the frame when Swanton starter Ryan O’Shea plunked consecutive hitters and Joel Arroyo lined a single to right center.

Swanton got two more off Pribe in the fifth with two outs.

After a bobble at third base put Kaden Curtis on base, Trenton Eitniear doubled to right and Adam Lemon singled to left center to make it 8-1.

A walk and Pribe’s run-scoring double to right center in the bottom of the fifth got one run back but Swanton countered with one in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

Luke Marlow was hit by a pitch in the sixth, then after stealing second and moving to third on a ground out, he swiped home for the ninth Bulldog run.

Lemon’s double and O’Shea’s infield single between three more walks and two more batters taking a base after being hit by a pitch keyed the four-run seventh against Arroyo.

O’Shea drew the victory on the mound with Smigelski getting the three-inning save.

The pair combined for 14 strikeouts, each getting seven.

