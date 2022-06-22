Junior golfers compete in Sylvania

The Toledo Junior Golf Association’s Brian Hoeflinger Memorial was played Tuesday at Sylvania Country Club.

Results:

Boys 16-18

Charlie Robertson, 2023, Swanton, 36-38—74

Will Swigart, 2024, Ottawa Hills, 36-38—74

Micaiah Sutton, 2023, Toledo, 39-35—74

Charlie Lutz, 2024, Sylvania , 36-39—75

Andrew Scherer, 2022, Wauseon, 38-38—76

Austin Hanni-Wells, 2022, Findlay, 36-41—77

Joey Gemerchak, 2022, Sylvania, 39-39—78

Michael Budge, 2022, Bowling Green, 42-37—79

Micah Greene, 2024, Nevada, 40-39—79

Girls 16-18

Payton Donnelly, 2023, Curtice, 39-35—74

Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville, 38-40—78

Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo, 37-43—80

Boys 14-15

Anthony Mingione, 2025, Temperance, Michigan, 34-36—70

Ted Robertson, 2025, Swanton, 35-36—71

Nick Miller, 2025, Toledo, 40-35—75

Maxwell Crooks, 2025, Sylvania, 39-38—77

Girls 14-15

Ava Metz, 2025, Findlay, 47-43—90

Sophia Stanton, 2026, Maumee, 48-47—95

Kennedy Morr, 2025, Stryker, 54-46—100