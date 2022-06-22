BGSU football adds five more transfers

The Bowling Green State University football program has added five additional transfers, according to head football coach Scot Loeffler.

Offensive tackle Cedric Dunbar II (Jackson State), offensive guard Delonus Kabir (Florida A&M), wide receiver CJ Lewis (Boston College), defensive lineman Kitione Tau (Laney CC) and offensive tackle Kameron Stewart (Coastal Carolina) have signed letters of acceptance to BGSU. All five are on campus and working out with the team.

Dunbar II (Natchez, Mississippi) will have two seasons of eligibility after spending three years at Jackson State, two of which playing for head coach Deion Sanders. He appeared in 26 career games with 24 career starts. In 2021 Dunbar II started all 12 games in which he appeared, helping Jackson State go 11-2 and win the SWAC championship. JSU finished the season ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 22 by STATS.

Kabir (Belle Glade, Florida) will have three years of eligibility after spending the last two seasons at Florida A&M. Kabir was part of a Florida A&M team in 2021 that went 9-3, reached the FCS playoffs and laid claim to the BGCU National Championship. He was a first-team 4A all-state honoree in high school at Glades Central before transferring to Pahokee where he earned second-team all-state honors in 2019.

Lewis (Hamden, Connecticut) will have one year of eligibility left after spending the last five years at Boston College. Lewis was in the same Boston College recruiting class as current BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald when Loeffler was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles. He is utilizing his COVID year as a graduate transfer and leaves BC with 55 career receptions for 817 yards and six touchdowns.

Tau (Antioch, California) will have two years of eligibility left after spending the last three years at Laney Community College in Oakland, Calif. Laney CC did not compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared in 20 career games at Laney, including nine during the 2019 season when the school was featured on season five of Netflix’s Last Chance U. Tau is coming off a 2021 season where he was a unanimous all-conference Bay 6 selection at defensive line after accumulating 51 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Stewart (Irmo, South Carolina) will have two years of eligibility left after spending the last three years at Coastal Carolina. Stewart appeared in 29 career games for the Chanticleers with eight career starts, including in the 2020 Cure Bowl. He Was a part of the offensive line unit in 2020 that was named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. Over his last two years at Coastal, the Chanticleers went a combined 22-3 and various Top-25 rankings.