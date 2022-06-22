Officials inducted into OHSAA hall of fame

COLUMBUS – Thirteen individuals have been selected for induction into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was Saturday in Columbus.

Each of the 13 inductees is being honored for outstanding officiating careers and significant contributions to interscholastic officiating in Ohio. More information on the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame is posted at http://www.ohsaa.org/Officiating/HOF.

“It is an honor to recognize these highly respected individuals with induction into the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management and himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “These outstanding officials are being recognized for their outstanding careers and their dedication to officiating, which is a service to student-athletes, coaches, schools and other officials. We thank all officials for their service.”

2022 OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame Induction Class:

Larry Saxton, Defiance – wrestling, softball, baseball.

Brian Carder, Maumee – football.

Doug Ayers, Batavia – football, baseball.

Doyle Dee Clay, Fostoria – football, track & field.

Carl Davidson, North Canton – football, volleyball, basketball.

Rick Delaney, Springfield – football, basketball.

Pam Stewart Delaney, Springfield – volleyball, girls basketball.

Frank Grubb, Grove City – football, baseball.

Butch Minkemeyer, Wheeling, WV – football, basketball, baseball.

Ken Rockhold, Westfield Center – golf, girls basketball.

Steve Thomas, Albany – basketball, softball, baseball.

Scott Welker, Nashport – football, basketball, baseball.

Brian Wisner, Bay Village – hockey.