Apply for Ohio’s controlled hunts in July

COLUMBUS — Applications for Ohio’s controlled public land hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning Friday, July 1, 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. These hunts provide special chances for hunters to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2022-23 season. The application period is open for all hunters until Sunday, July 31.

Controlled hunts are held on select areas around Ohio and are available through the Division of Wildlife and the Division of Parks and Watercraft. Available hunts for the 2022-23 season include deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. The Division of Wildlife offers hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired, and mentors with apprentices. Firearm and archery options are available.

Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee. Customers may apply for more than one hunt but can only apply to each hunt once per year.

All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Youth hunters must be under 18 at the time of the hunt to participate. Adults must be 18 or older at the time of the application. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit to apply. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the controlled hunt page.

Participants may use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and can be used to harvest antlerless deer only. Deer management permits are valid on private land and select public hunting areas until November 27, 2022. They are also valid during authorized controlled hunts between September 10, 2022, and February 5, 2023.

Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 8, including a permit, rules, and hunting area map. Each controlled hunt opportunity is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific information, including rules and requirements, prior to applying. Application statuses can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.