Dogs thwart youthful Pettisville squad

Swanton got the best of a young Pettisville team, winning 27-1 in a five-inning rout on Thursday in an ACME baseball contest at Swanton’s Memorial Park.

The Bulldogs scored 10 times alone in the bottom of the first. Starting pitcher Drake Harris had set the Blackbirds down in order in the top half of the inning.

Swanton’s first two batters reached when Luke Marlow was hit by a pitch and Drew Smigelski walked in the home half of the first. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch then Harris reached via an error, a play that scored Marlow.

Smigelski, now standing on third base, came home after a throw to second in an attempt to catch Harris trying to steal. A Ryan O’Shea double put a pair of runners in scoring position. Following that, Harris appeared to have been caught in a rundown by Pettisville, but was able to score when the Blackbirds botched the play.

A Lucas Bloom RBI single brought home O’Shea for a 4-0 Bulldog lead. They then added two more runs — making the score 6-0 — the latter of which was given because of a balk call with a Swanton runner on third.

The Dogs got it up to 10-0 as Marlow drove in a pair with a single, Smigelski reached on an error to score another and Harris did the same.

Pettisville again went down in order in their half of the second, while Swanton was able to tack on seven more.

They loaded the bases with nobody out and a Chase Miller RBI single made it 11-0. Caleb Ostrander’s two-run single bumped it to 13-0, then Adam Lemon’s groundout plated Miller.

After a strikeout for the second out, the Dogs re-loaded the bases when Marlow was hit by a pitch and Smigelski was given a free pass. Harris again reached by way of a Blackbird error to score a run, while O’Shea followed with a two-run single to put the Swanton lead at 17-0.

Pettisville scored its run in the top half of the third. It came from Sebastian May who led off the inning with a walk.

After a strikeout, Connor Elliot put a ball in play and although he was thrown out, everyone was safe thanks to a catcher’s interference call. Aiden Crawford’s infield single loaded the bases, and then May scored on a wild pitch.

Harris ended the threat with a strikeout and groundout of the next two batters.

Swanton scored 10 times in the bottom of the inning, further putting a stamp on the win.

The Birds looked to get a few back in the fourth as they loaded the bases with no one out. Rylan Warner got an infield single, Johnny Fenton walked, then Caden Bishop singled.

However Lemon, who replaced Harris on the mound to start the inning, struck out the next three batters and left the bases filled.

This week in ACME, Swanton travels to Liberty Center Tuesday and Delta on Thursday.

Drake Harris pitches for Swanton Thursday in a ACME game versus Pettisville at Memorial Park. He pitched three innings for the Bulldogs who defeated the Blackbirds 27-1. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Drake-Harris-pitching.jpg Drake Harris pitches for Swanton Thursday in a ACME game versus Pettisville at Memorial Park. He pitched three innings for the Bulldogs who defeated the Blackbirds 27-1. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Drew Smigelski stretches for an out at first base Thursday in ACME action. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Smigelski-at-1st.jpg Swanton’s Drew Smigelski stretches for an out at first base Thursday in ACME action. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton second baseman Ryan O’Shea prepares to scoop up a groundball Thursday against Pettisville. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_O-Shea-fielding.jpg Swanton second baseman Ryan O’Shea prepares to scoop up a groundball Thursday against Pettisville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Victory comes in five innings

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.