Division changes announced for fall, winter sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced division assignments for both fall and winter sports for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year earlier this week.

Some changes occurred as it relates to schools in Fulton County.

In football, both Archbold and Delta have moved up to Division V. They had been competing in Division VI.

Swanton is also in Division V.

Wauseon is the lone school from the area competing in Division IV, while Evergreen remains in Division VI.

Delta has moved up to Division II in boys soccer where they will join Wauseon. Archbold, Evergreen, Pettisville and Swanton are in Division III for boys soccer.

The Wauseon girls are once again in Division II for soccer. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are all in Division III for girls soccer.

In volleyball, Wauseon has moved back up to Division II. The Indians were competing in Division III the past two seasons.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton are in Division III in volleyball. Fayette and Pettisville remain in Division IV.

In boys golf, both Archbold and Delta moved up to Division II from Division III. Evergreen, Swanton and Wauseon are also in Division II.

All Fulton County schools are in Division II for girls golf.

In the winter, Wauseon returns to Division II in girls basketball. Most recently, they were competing in Division III and won a district title this past season.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton will be in Division III for girls hoops. Fayette and Pettisvill will stay in Division IV.

Wauseon remains in Division II in boys hoops. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton remain in Division III, while Fayette and Pettisville are in Division IV.

Wauseon is in Division II for wrestling, while all other county schools are set to compete in Division III for the 2022-23 season.

All county schools are in Division II in bowling — both boys and girls.

Delta running back Jerremiah Wolford with a nice run during a game against Paulding in 2021. The Panthers and also Archbold are among the teams moving up from Division VI to Division V for the 2022 campaign. Kaylyn Demoulin of Wauseon digs a ball during a match at Swanton last season. Wauseon is back in Division II for volleyball after most recently competing in Division III. Archbold's Gavin Bailey fights for extra yardage in a game with Liberty Center last season. Both Archbold and Liberty Center have moved up to Division V for the 2023 season. Max York of Delta handles the ball in a tournament game last season. The Panthers will now be in Division II for boys soccer this coming season.