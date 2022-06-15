Indians pummel Birds in ACME

Wauseon raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and continued to tack on more as the game went on, ultimately resulting in a 13-0 five-inning win at Pettisville Tuesday in ACME baseball.

Braylon Miller led off the game with a double to left field and also stole second base. He scored when Mykale Schneider reached second on an error.

A Kaden Clymer double brought home the second run of the game. Clymer advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a balk call for a 3-0 Wauseon lead.

They loaded up the bases later in the inning, and Zeff Siefker’s deep single plated a pair of runs to extend the lead to 5-0. Caleb Kissel drove in two more runs as the Indians would carry a 7-0 advantage into the second inning.

Pettisville threatened in the bottom of the second and third innings by loading up the bases, but ended up with nothing to show for it.

In the second they filled them as Mason Wyse and Connor Elliot walked with an Aiden Crawford single in between. Siefker, the Indians’ starter on the mound, fanned the next two hitters and then induced a groundout off the bat of Caden Bishop, ending the threat.

The Blackbirds loaded the bases in the third with two outs by walks from Rylan Warner, Wyse and Crawford. However, Siefker got Eliot to strikeout looking to stymie the opportunity.

The Indians added four runs in their half of the fourth.

Schneider led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on Caden Pence’s RBI single. Clymer walked and Xavier Martinez followed with a single to load the bases.

Two runs would score on a wild pitch, then Martinez also scored on a wild pitch to bump the lead up to 11-0.

In Wauseon’s half of the fifth, Miller led off with a single, moving to second when the ball eluded the Blackbird outfielder. He was able to score after multiple dirt balls, and, after Schneider walked, he scored on a wild pitch as well to reach the game’s final tally.

Siefker earned the win on the mound while Bishop suffered the loss.

Wauseon is back in action Thursday when they play at Holgate.

Braylon Miller of Wauseon hits a single in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s ACME baseball contest at Pettisville. The Indians shut out the Blackbirds 13-0 in five innings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Miller-puts-in-play.jpg Braylon Miller of Wauseon hits a single in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s ACME baseball contest at Pettisville. The Indians shut out the Blackbirds 13-0 in five innings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Pettisville shortstop Rylan Warner throws out a base runner during Tuesday’s game with Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Warner-put-out.jpg Pettisville shortstop Rylan Warner throws out a base runner during Tuesday’s game with Wauseon. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon first baseman Max Russell is there to record an out in the bottom of the third inning. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Russell-squeezes-out.jpg Wauseon first baseman Max Russell is there to record an out in the bottom of the third inning. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Mykale Schneider scores a run for Wauseon in the top of the fourth inning. The Indians would score four times in the frame. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Schneider-scoring.jpg Mykale Schneider scores a run for Wauseon in the top of the fourth inning. The Indians would score four times in the frame. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Open game with 7-run first

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.