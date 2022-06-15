Patrick Henry notches pair of 7 spots in 17-5 win over Swanton

If it was a craps game, Patrick Henry might be rich.

In a summer ACME baseball game, the Patriots nailed two 7 spots en route to a 17-5 romp over Swanton Tuesday.

The teams traded runs in the first.

The Patriots scored on Nash Meyer’s bouncer through the left side to score Aiden Behrman.

Swanton knotted the game on Drake Harris’ ringing double and Ryan O’Shea’s seeing-eye grounder down the third base line.

Patrick Henry took the lead for good in the top of the second off starter Lucas Bloom.

Mason Schwiebert’s opposite field double knocked in Braden Hall, then Schwiebert came home on Behrman’s base hit to right center for a 3-1 lead.

The Patriots blew it wide open in the third with their first 7 mark.

Schwiebert’s two-run single up the middle and Logan Hudson’s line drive two-run single were the big blows.

Swanton got one back in the fourth when Luke Marlow bunted for a hit and went to second on a throwing error on the play.

Two batters later, O’Shea flipped a single into left-center to plate Marlow.

Patrick Henry put the game out of reach in the sixth with another seven run inning.

Landon Johnson and Lane Jackson had run-scoring hits while Hudson delivered a double up the right-center field gap to mark two more and a 17-3 Patriot lead.

Harris rifled a double to deep center to knock home a pair of Swanton runs in the bottom of the inning.

Patrick Henry outhit the Bulldogs 16-8, and committed three errors to Swanton’s two.

Swanton hosts Pettisville Thursday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Bulldog-Logo.jpg