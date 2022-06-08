Archbold pair named All-Ohio

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its 2022 All-Ohio baseball teams for Divisions I-IV. Locally, a pair from Archbold were recognized for their achievements on the diamond.

In Division III, the Blue Streaks’ DJ Newman was named first team All-Ohio. As a pitcher, Newman finished the season with a 7-1 record, 0.68 earned run average, and 92 strikeouts over 44 and 2/3 innings. At the plate he held a .500 batting average, notched 37 runs batted in, scored 29 runs and belted four home runs.

Krayton Kern was selected honorable mention All-Ohio for the Streaks. He hit .397 with 15 RBIs and 33 runs scored.

Division III

First team

Pitchers- Jacob Miller, sr., Liberty Union; Ethan Stewart, jr., Meigs; Colby Shriver, sr., Martins Ferry. Catchers- Treston Nemeth, jr., Harrison Central; Caiden Leidich, sr., Worthington Christian. First base- Seth Witt, sr., Genoa. Infielders- Patrick Fultz, sr., Springfield Shawnee; Cole Commisso, sr., Tinora; Grant McGuire, soph., Wynford; Ben Nichols, sr., Zane Trace. Outfielders- Brady Leser, jr., Fredericktown; Johnny Hill, sr., Columbus Academy; Dylan Dominguez, sr., South Range. Utility- DJ Newman, sr., Archbold.

Player of the Year: Jack Vogele, sr., Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Coach of the Year: Tony Schulz, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Second team

Pitchers- Kade Arn, sr., Ben Logan; Cooper Robinson, sr., CHCA; Ethan Rupp, jr., Eastwood; Joseph Dzierwa, sr., Otsego. Catchers- Robert Verba, sr., Pymatuning Valley; Liam McCollister, jr., Tuslaw. First base- David Murawski, jr., Worthington Christian. Infielders- Evan Reiter, fr., Riverdale; Grayson Reynolds, soph., Centerburg; Case Boos, jr., Eastwood. Outfielders- Alex Carandang, sr., Elyria Catholic; Dylan Robinson, jr., Wynford; Thomas Simon, sr., Milan Edison; Kaden Mastri, sr., Sandy Valley. Utility- Reece Dillinger, sr., Coldwater.

