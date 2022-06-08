Fulton County athletes performing at state meet

Sophie Rupp of Archbold clears 5 feet in the Division III girls high jump competition held Friday, June 3 as part of the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon with an attempt in the Division II boys long jump at the state meet. He ended up finishing 14th in the event.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis clears 5 feet, 10 inches in the Division II boys high jump at state. Davis would place ninth.

Hunter Wasnich of Wauseon runs in the 3200m.

Karter Behnfeldt, right, hands off to Chase Miller for Archbold in one of the preliminary relay races Friday, June 3 at the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.