Wauseon takes advantage of mistakes in 13-1 win over Delta

Regardless of whether it’s an important game in the spring or a summer league ACME game, you have to catch the baseball in order to win, and if you don’t, you won’t.

Wauseon took advantage of six Delta errors — including three in the first inning — to score nine unearned runs in a 13-1 victory over the Panthers Tuesday in ACME baseball.

After Jude Armstrong singled and was immediately picked off first to open the game, Tyson Rodriguez floated a single to right off Panther starter Alex Brown and stole second.

After a walk and a strikeout, Rodriguez stole third and when the throw was muffed, he continued home for the first Indian run.

Kage Little’s fly ball to center was dropped for a three-base error and Reece Nation’s pop up was dropped as well to give Wauseon a 3-0 lead.

Delta threatened in the second when Wil Brown and Aaden Koder singled around a walk to load the bases with one down, but Braylon Miller extinguished the rally, striking out the next two Panthers.

Wauseon reincarnated a three spot in the third — but using an entirely different manner than the trio in the first.

Two walks, a double steal, and Eli Delgado’s looping single to center plated two runs and Little’s soft liner brought home one more to make it 6-0.

The Indians got three more in the fourth off Koder who came in to start the inning after two were out.

Consecutive hit batters, yet another muffed pop up — this one to third — and Reece Nation’s line drive single to left brought home the runs to make it 9-0.

Wauseon tacked on four more in the fifth courtesy of three walks, a fielder’s choice out at third, another walk, a bouncer to third in which the fielder tried to beat the runner back to third which went fruitless and yet another pop up that was misplayed for the sixth Delta error.

Delta got a run in the bottom of the fifth when Little walked the first three hitters and Lucas Ford pushed a squeeze bunt up the first base line to bring in the only Panther tally of the night.

Miller scored the victory on the mound for Wauseon, going the first three innings, allowing just the aforementioned two hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Brown gave up the first six Wauseon runs, not all his doing as just three were earned to take the loss.

Delta plays Liberty Center Thursday as the ACME season continues. Wauseon welcomes Napoleon the same night.

