Locals make all-state softball

All-Ohio softball teams were recently released by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association and two from the Fulton County area were honored.
In Division II, Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok made honorable mention All-Ohio.
Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen was named first team All-Ohio in Division III.
Northwest Ohio Selections
Division II
First team
Reagan Schultz, pitcher, sr., Oak Harbor; Cameron Kaufman, shortstop, jr., Sandusky Perkins; Karsyn McGlothen, pitcher, sr., St. Marys.
Second team
Addison Arnold, pitcher, sr., Bryan; Eva Irons, outfielder, jr., Elida; Kaylee Grant, infielder, sr., Lima Shawnee.
Honorable mention
Jillian Morr, catcher, soph., Lexington; Autumn Pelok, infielder, sr., Wauseon; Autumn Taylor, outfielder, soph., Ontario.
Division III
First team
Lexi North, pitcher, sr., Otsego; Brenna Farmer, shortstop, jr., Riverdale; Delaney Maynard, shortstop, jr., Eastwood; Macy Chamberlin, first basemen, soph., Evergreen.
Second team
Alison Donaugh, pitcher, sr., Riverdale; Addie Kromer, outfielder, sr., Margaretta; Madison Martin, pitcher, jr., Van Buren; Chloe Dorn, infielder, jr., Liberty-Benton.
Honorable mention
Reagan King, infielder, sr., Edison; Summer Berry, catcher, sr., Otsego; Allison Rhodes, infielder, jr., Fairview; Jordan Babcock, catcher, sr., Elmwood.