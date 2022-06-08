Locals make all-state softball

All-Ohio softball teams were recently released by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association and two from the Fulton County area were honored.

In Division II, Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok made honorable mention All-Ohio.

Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen was named first team All-Ohio in Division III.

Northwest Ohio Selections

Division II

First team

Reagan Schultz, pitcher, sr., Oak Harbor; Cameron Kaufman, shortstop, jr., Sandusky Perkins; Karsyn McGlothen, pitcher, sr., St. Marys.

Second team

Addison Arnold, pitcher, sr., Bryan; Eva Irons, outfielder, jr., Elida; Kaylee Grant, infielder, sr., Lima Shawnee.

Honorable mention

Jillian Morr, catcher, soph., Lexington; Autumn Pelok, infielder, sr., Wauseon; Autumn Taylor, outfielder, soph., Ontario.

Division III

First team

Lexi North, pitcher, sr., Otsego; Brenna Farmer, shortstop, jr., Riverdale; Delaney Maynard, shortstop, jr., Eastwood; Macy Chamberlin, first basemen, soph., Evergreen.

Second team

Alison Donaugh, pitcher, sr., Riverdale; Addie Kromer, outfielder, sr., Margaretta; Madison Martin, pitcher, jr., Van Buren; Chloe Dorn, infielder, jr., Liberty-Benton.

Honorable mention

Reagan King, infielder, sr., Edison; Summer Berry, catcher, sr., Otsego; Allison Rhodes, infielder, jr., Fairview; Jordan Babcock, catcher, sr., Elmwood.

Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok doubles and then races over to third base on an errant throw during a game against Patrick Henry this season. Pelok recently received honorable mention All-Ohio honors in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Pelok-over-to-3rd.jpg Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok doubles and then races over to third base on an errant throw during a game against Patrick Henry this season. Pelok recently received honorable mention All-Ohio honors in Division II. File photo

Chamberlin first team in Division III