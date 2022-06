Locals named all-district in D-II, D-III

The Northwest District recently announced its all-district softball teams for Divisions I-IV and players from the area were recognized for their work on the field.

In Division II, Wauseon infielder Autumn Pelok received first team all-district honors. Catcher Brianna Hayes, outfielder Ava Kovar, and infielder Aubrianna Everly were named second team all-district.

Macy Chamberlin of Evergreen, an infielder, was named first team all-district in Division III. Archbold outfielder Reagan Kohler received second team all-district honors.

Honorable mention for Evergreen were Brooklyn Richardson, Skylee Raker, and Jocelyn Schuster. Breanna Boysel and Natalie Nofziger of Archbold were honorable mention as well.

Division II

First team

Pitchers- Reagan Schultz, sr., Oak Harbor; Addison Arnold, sr., Bryan; Karsyn McGlothen, sr., St. Marys. Catchers- Kyra Henney, soph., Bellevue; Alexis Thompson, sr., Shelby; Jillian Morr, soph., Lexington. Infielders- Cameron Kaufman, jr., Perkins; Autumn Pelok, sr., Wauseon; Leah Ramirez, soph., Elida; Brynn Anteau, soph., St. Ursula; Kaylee Grant, sr., Shawnee; Addy Brinkman, fr., Toledo Central Catholic. Outfielders- Eva Irons, jr., Elida; Emily Somers, jr., Oak Harbor; Autumn Taylor, soph., Ontario; Payton Bertke, jr., Celina; Haley Hughes, jr., Maumee.

Second team

Pitchers- Macy Smythe, jr., Bellevue; Jillian Bammann, sr., Lexington; Ashtyn Roberts, sr., Clear Fork. Catchers- Cece Campbell, soph., Galion; Ella Voigt, soph., Bryan; Bri Hayes, soph., Wauseon. Outfielders- Payton Hicks, fr., Bellevue; Ava Kovar, soph., Wauseon; Marlee Yoder, fr., Bryan; Trinity Cook, sr., Clear Fork; Haley Glass, jr., St. Ursula. Infielders- Kaylee Eichorn, soph., Lexington; Bri Bowles, jr., Mansfield Madison; Reese Adkins, soph., Oak Harbor; Sadie Smith, sr., Shelby; Brynn Butler, soph., Kenton; Jocelyn Frazier, jr., Ontario; Aubrianna Everly, fr., Wauseon; Porter Gregory, soph., Oak Harbor.

Division III

First team

Pitchers- Lexi North, sr., Otsego; Alison Donaugh, sr., Riverdale; Cassi Kieper, soph., Eastwood; Madison Martin, jr., Van Buren. Catchers- Delany Maynard, jr., Eastwood; Jordyn Babcock, sr., Elmwood; Summer Berry, sr., Otsego; Elizabeth Wauford, jr., Northwood. Outfielders- Lily Escobedo, soph., Eastwood; Jessica Smith, jr., Eastwood; DeVona Holmes, jr., Tinora; Carrie Zeedyk, jr., Fairview; Addie Kromer, sr., Margaretta; Brooke Swavel, sr., Upper Sandusky. Infielders- Brenna Farmer, jr., Riverdale; Macy Chamberlin, soph., Evergreen; Allison Rhodes, jr., Fairview; Chloe Dorn, jr., Liberty-Benton; Reagan King, sr., Edison; Isabelle Miller, jr., Van Buren; Kailyn Luidhardt, sr., Eastwood.

Second team

Pitchers- Madison Wendel, soph., Coldwater; Scylea Zolman, soph., Tinora; Mariah Fields, jr., Margaretta; Paige Ricica, jr., Fairview. Catchers- Maci Kauser, soph., Paulding; Phoebe Dreschel, sr., Margaretta; Jordan Snider, sr., Liberty-Benton; Claire Steinke, soph., Coldwater. Outfielders- Kira Appeman, sr., Edison; Reagan Kohler, sr., Archbold; Emily Stall, sr., Van Buren; Abbie Allison, jr., Elmwood; Abbie Rymers, sr., Lake; Eliza Jones, soph., Liberty Center. Infielders- Kiana Dingledine, jr., Otsego; Harley Thomas, jr., Colonel Crawford; Alayna Pemberton, sr., Margaretta; Sophie Durbin, soph., Crestview; Quinn Horn, sr., Tinora; Sierra Kleinmark, Fostoria; Addie Farmer, fr., Riverdale.

Aubrianna Everly of Wauseon bloops a single during a game with Northview this season. The freshman was second team all-district in Division II for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Everly-bloop-single.jpg Aubrianna Everly of Wauseon bloops a single during a game with Northview this season. The freshman was second team all-district in Division II for the Indians. File photo Archbold’s Reagan Kohler records a hit in a game this season. Kohler was selected second team all-district in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Kohler-hit.jpg Archbold’s Reagan Kohler records a hit in a game this season. Kohler was selected second team all-district in Division III. File photo Archbold pitcher Natalie Nofziger in a game at Swanton this season. Nofziger made honorable mention all-district for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Nofziger-pitching-v.-Swanton.jpg Archbold pitcher Natalie Nofziger in a game at Swanton this season. Nofziger made honorable mention all-district for the Blue Streaks. File photo Wauseon shortstop Autumn Pelok fields a ball against Northview. Pelok was the lone Indian receiving first team all-district honors. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Pelok-fields.jpg Wauseon shortstop Autumn Pelok fields a ball against Northview. Pelok was the lone Indian receiving first team all-district honors. File photo

Evergreen’s Macy Chamberlin, Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok named to first team