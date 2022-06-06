County represented at OHSAA state meet

COLUMBUS — Fulton County athletes competed hard, however, they had trouble manifesting podium worthy performances at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships held Friday and Saturday in Columbus. The state meet was back at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The top finish in the area came from the Archbold boys 4x200m relay in Division III that placed seventh. Their quartet of Karter Behnfeldt, Chase Miller, Gavin Bailey and Dane Riley made the podium with a time of 1:31.75 in the race.

The Blue Streaks also had qualifying relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m, but neither of those qualified for the finals.

On the girls side for Archbold, Sophie Rupp competed in the Division III high jump. She bowed out after clearing 5 feet, taking 17th overall.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis, after placing sixth a year ago at state in the Division II high jump, just missed the podium at this year’s event. He took ninth after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches on his third attempt. That was also the top height Davis cleared at the 2021 competition.

Davis’ best try at 6-5 was probably his second, but he was having issues with jumping too soon according to Swanton coach Ryan Borer. Being only a junior, Davis will have the opportunity to make it back down to Columbus and make the podium for a second time at next year’s meet.

Swanton’s Trista Eitniear finished 13th in girls shot put. Despite not making the finals in the event, she did set a new personal record of 37 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches.

The Evergreen girls 4x100m relay finished 12th and did not qualify for the finals. Representing the Vikings in that relay were Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Huffman, Brooklynn Spradlin and Andrea Van Wert.

On the boys side in the field, Jonas Tester of Wauseon took 14th in the long jump. Tester’s best leap was one of 20 feet, 8 and 3/4 inches. He did not make the finals in the event.

Wauseon’s Matthew Shaw finished 18th in the shot put. Shaw, who advanced to state on an at-large bid from the regional, posted a best toss of 48 feet, 2 and 3/4 inches.

The Indians also notched at-large bids from Grace Rhoades in the girls 3200m and Hunter Wasnich in that same race on the boys side.

Wasnich finished 18th in the race with a time of 9:53.76. Rhoades took 13th with a time of 11:46.24.

Wauseon had a distance runner in the boys 1600m as well, that being Jack Callan. He finished 12th and ran the race in 4:24.68.

Both Rhoades and Callan will get a chance to make it back to the state meet in 2023 as both are juniors.

Kayden Davis of Swanton over the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches on Saturday during the Division II high jump competition at the 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Columbus. Davis would clear the next height as well but ultimately finished ninth and just off the podium. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Davis-clearing-6-2.jpg Kayden Davis of Swanton over the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches on Saturday during the Division II high jump competition at the 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Columbus. Davis would clear the next height as well but ultimately finished ninth and just off the podium. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Gavin Bailey, right, hands off to Dane Riley in the Division III boys 4x200m relay race on Saturday at the state meet. The Blue Streaks would place seventh in the relay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Bailey-to-Riley-in-4×2.jpg Archbold’s Gavin Bailey, right, hands off to Dane Riley in the Division III boys 4x200m relay race on Saturday at the state meet. The Blue Streaks would place seventh in the relay. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jack Callan of Wauseon runs in the 1600m Saturday. He placed 12th in the race with a time of 4:24.68. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Callan-in-1600.jpg Jack Callan of Wauseon runs in the 1600m Saturday. He placed 12th in the race with a time of 4:24.68. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich finished up his high school career on Saturday at state in the Division II boys 3200m. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Wasnich-at-state.jpg Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich finished up his high school career on Saturday at state in the Division II boys 3200m. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Grace Rhoades of Wauseon runs in the girls 3200m at state. She took 13th and finished the race in 11:46.24. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Rhoades-in-girls-3200.jpg Grace Rhoades of Wauseon runs in the girls 3200m at state. She took 13th and finished the race in 11:46.24. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Archbold boys 4×2 makes podium, Swanton’s Davis ninth in HJ

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

