Locals headed to state in D-II

More track and field athletes qualified for state at the Division II Piqua Regional which concluded on Saturday.

Locally, Kayden Davis of Swanton qualified for state in boys high jump. He tied for third with Logan Saylor of West Liberty, each clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.

Wauseon’s Jack Callan finished fourth in the 1600m. He ran the race in 4:23.14.

The Wauseon boys got at-large bids from Hunter Wasnich (3200m) and Matthew Shaw (shot put). Wasnich took fifth in the 3200 with a time of 9:43.53. Shaw was fifth in shot with a best throw of 51 feet, 6 inches.

On the girls side, Evergreen’s 4x100m relay consisting of Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Huffman, Brooklynn Spradlin and Andrea Van Wert finished runner-up with a time of 50.74.

Wauseon received an at-large bid from Grace Rhoades in the 3200m. She took fifth with a time of 11:28.06.

The 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships return to Columbus and Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time in three years. Action begins Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., and the Division II running finals will be Saturday 1 p.m.

