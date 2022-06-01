Streaks’ season ends with 1-0 loss to Tinora

DEFIANCE — Archbold outhit Tinora 4-2 but the Rams recorded the only hit that mattered, Nolan Schafer’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning that earned them a 1-0 victory over the Blue Streaks in a Division III baseball district semifinal Friday.

Tinora would fall 4-0 the next day against Ottawa Hills in the district championship game.

Casen Wolfrum had the other hit for the Rams versus Archbold. He also earned the win on the mound, going seven innings, allowing no runs on four Blue Streak hits and striking out five batters.

Archbold’s DJ Newman struck out 12 batters and scattered just two hits in taking the loss. Krayton Kern, Devon Morris, Brian Burrowes and Zane Behnfeldt notched hits for Archbold.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg