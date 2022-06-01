5K raises money for Wauseon fireworks

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Firecracker 5K on Thursday, May 26 was a great success with 93 runners/walkers participating.

The purpose of the 5K was to raise money for Wauseon’s Independence Day fireworks celebration.

Finishing in first place in the 1-14 age group were Joshua Bourn and Emma Burkholder; in the 15-19 age group it was Oliver Seibert and Marcy Gearig; Phillip Roth and Hannah Kreitzer in the 20-29 age group; Justin Sauder and Amanda Dulaney in the 30-39 age group; Doug Mead and Rachel Phipps in the 40-49 age group; Todd Creager and Christine Royal in the 50-59 age group; Luis Santiago and Elisabeth Diamond in the 60-69 age group; and Tom Striggon and Patricia Yoh in the 70-99 age group.

The overall male winner was Caleb Harrow (age 15) who finished the race in 17:38.4. Katie Ruse (43) was the overall female winner and she ran the race in 22:43.24.