Three Archbold relays qualify

PORT CLINTON — A few area athletes qualified outright, while others received at-large bids to the state meet after their performance at the Division III Regional Track and Field Meet held in Port Clinton last week.

The Archbold boys earned qualifying performances from their 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relay teams during Friday’s running finals. Five boys combined to run in the three separate races.

Karter Behnfeldt, Chase Miller and Dane Riley were members of all three relays; Gavin Bailey ran in the 4×2 and 4×4; and Lucas Dominique the 4×1.

“They have worked very hard,” said head coach Rachel Kinsman. “Coach (Nate) Hammersmith is doing a great job with them. Just tweaking things little by little each week. And they are executing everything that he’s asking them to do. To have all three of those relays qualify today, that was really special.”

Archbold’s team of Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey and Riley were favorites in the 4x200m, however, they ended up finishing second to the group from Hopewell-Loudon.

In the 4x100m, the Blue Streaks seeded in with the sixth best time, but ultimately Riley, Miller, Dominique and Behnfeldt finished fourth to punch a ticket to state.

“We knew coming in that that was our strongest one,” said Kinsman, referring to the 4×2. “That 4×1 was a nice surprise, but the times coming in were really close, so we knew that those point something (seconds) on the handoffs would definitely make a difference. Yeah, they just did a great job today.”

The Blue Streak mentor feels the boys will be well-prepared when they hit the track in Columbus this Friday and Saturday, thanks in large part to the competition they were up against in Port Clinton.

“I think our region helps us in that because we are a very strong region,” Kinsman said. “So with five or six teams fighting for those top four spots, pretty close, that allows just to race and battle through those. And have to battle through the semifinals and stuff like that too. Our region does prepare us pretty well for the state meet.”

After all the results were tabulated, the Streaks ended up with another qualifier — on the girls side. Competing in the high jump held Wednesday, May 25, Archbold’s Sophie Rupp tied for fifth as both her and Hopewell-Loudon’s Megan Kreais cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. She was able to earn an at-large bid with the performance.

The final qualifier out of Fulton County came in the boys 110m hurdles. Delta sophomore Ronnie Wyse placed fourth to advance to state.

“If I’m being honest, I just focused on getting to state,” said Wyse on the key to his success in the race. “I was given the opportunity; I made it here. If I was gonna be here today, I was gonna make sure I went to state.”

Furthermore, he is thrilled to be making the state meet so early on in his high school career. “It means a lot. I don’t play any other sports, this is the only sport I’ve ever done. To get to state as a sophomore it’s really exciting,” Wyse said.

The 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Championships return to Columbus and Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time in three years. Action begins Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., and the Division III running finals will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Archbold’s Dane Riley hands the baton off to Chase Miller in the boys 4x100m relay Friday during the finals of the Division III Port Clinton Regional. Miller and Riley were part of all three Blue Streak relay teams that qualified — the 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Riley-to-Miller-in-4×1.jpg Archbold’s Dane Riley hands the baton off to Chase Miller in the boys 4x100m relay Friday during the finals of the Division III Port Clinton Regional. Miller and Riley were part of all three Blue Streak relay teams that qualified — the 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Josilyn Welch of Delta runs in the 3200m. She finished seventh in the race but did not earn a trip to state. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Welch-runs-3200.jpg Josilyn Welch of Delta runs in the 3200m. She finished seventh in the race but did not earn a trip to state. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Jose Blanco of Fayette, center, in the boys 800m Friday. The freshman finished 10th in the 800m and 11th in the 1600m. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Fayette-s-Blanco-runs-800.jpg Jose Blanco of Fayette, center, in the boys 800m Friday. The freshman finished 10th in the 800m and 11th in the 1600m. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold’s Gavin Bailey clears a height in the high jump. Bailey would finish fifth in the event, clearing 6 feet, 1 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Bailey-at-D-III-regional.jpg Archbold’s Gavin Bailey clears a height in the high jump. Bailey would finish fifth in the event, clearing 6 feet, 1 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hunter Cullen-Lemley of Archbold throws in the shot put Friday at the Port Clinton Regional. He notched a seventh place finish with a best throw of 47 feet, 5 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Cullen-Lemley-in-shot.jpg Hunter Cullen-Lemley of Archbold throws in the shot put Friday at the Port Clinton Regional. He notched a seventh place finish with a best throw of 47 feet, 5 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Ronnie Wyse, center, clears the last hurdle in the 110m hurdles. Wyse, a sophomore, took fourth to advance to state for the first time in his high school career. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_Wyse-over-final-hurdle.jpg Delta’s Ronnie Wyse, center, clears the last hurdle in the 110m hurdles. Wyse, a sophomore, took fourth to advance to state for the first time in his high school career. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Delta’s Ronnie Wyse punches state ticket

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.